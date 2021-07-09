Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 70,201 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $4,620,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 1,288,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion and a PE ratio of -34.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

