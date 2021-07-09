Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.