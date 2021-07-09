Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $254,242.12 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

