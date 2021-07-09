Insider Selling: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells 542 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MED stock opened at $278.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

