Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.