Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,029,272.45 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $235.90 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.26, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.