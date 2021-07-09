Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of U stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $976,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $3,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

