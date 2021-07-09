Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Shares of NSIT opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

