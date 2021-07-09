Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intel is riding on robust performance from the client computing group (CCG) business. However, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is expected to hurt data center business. Nonetheless, Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave amid robust growth in PC market. Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum amid recovering automotive industry through 2021. However, declining average selling price (ASPs), weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Intel stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,417,676. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

