International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

