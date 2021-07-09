Internet of People Market Capitalization Reaches $307,707.44 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 67.5% against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Internet of People has a total market cap of $307,707.44 and $37.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.