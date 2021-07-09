Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.90 and last traded at $74.90. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.