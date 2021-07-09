Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 246.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

