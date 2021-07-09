Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.21

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,435,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

