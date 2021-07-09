Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND):

7/1/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

5/20/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SAND stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

