Investors Buy Large Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,624 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 949% compared to the average volume of 441 put options.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

