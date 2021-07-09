Investors Purchase High Volume of Expedia Group Call Options (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 65,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 418% compared to the average daily volume of 12,557 call options.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.68. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.