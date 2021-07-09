Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.22.

NVTA stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

