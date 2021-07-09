iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,181,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 140,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,214,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187,895 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $99.92.

