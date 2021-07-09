iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $75.41 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

