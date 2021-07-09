iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,224 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,314,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 362,984 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000.

EUFN opened at $19.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

