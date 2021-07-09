iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,972 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,500 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 762,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 736,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 300,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,189,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 512,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,892. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.