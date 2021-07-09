iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,845 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

