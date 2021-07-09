iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.36

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 5990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.