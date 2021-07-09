iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 406,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,750,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $275.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.76 and a 52 week high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

