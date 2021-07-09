iStar (NYSE:STAR) Trading Up 7.8%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 20,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 864,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 47.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

