Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Italk has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

