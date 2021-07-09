J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

