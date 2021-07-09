J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

