JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JELD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.55.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

