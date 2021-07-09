Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $95.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.