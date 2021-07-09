JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €49.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

EPA:ALO opened at €37.53 ($44.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.50. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

