JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €58.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME opened at €68.50 ($80.59) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.