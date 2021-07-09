JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 280,204 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 217.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,230,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OESX shares. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.