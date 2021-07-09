JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.