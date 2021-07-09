JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 235,625 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $19,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

