JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.13 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVBC. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

