JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Corsair Gaming worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

