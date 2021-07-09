JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 1,823,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.