JustLiquidity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,333.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $30.54 or 0.00090985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $17.35 million and $20,333.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

