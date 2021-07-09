Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 12,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,296,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

