Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $48,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,429.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,316.96. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $811.97 and a 52-week high of $1,436.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.