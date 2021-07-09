Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 12,372 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Atrion worth $128,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $594.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.57. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.10.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

