Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $80 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of AMETEK worth $80,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AMETEK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.03 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

