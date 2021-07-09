Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,362 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $100,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,281,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $216.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.