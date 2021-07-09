Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $66,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

