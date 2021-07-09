Keith D. Phillips Sells 22,080 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

