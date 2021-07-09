Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.