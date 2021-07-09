Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.