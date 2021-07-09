Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

FIVN opened at $190.72 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

